Province extends COVID-19 State of Emergency for an additional two weeks

VICTORIA, B.C. – Following an increase of COVID-19 cases, over the B.C. Day Long Weekend, the Province has announced it is extending the Provincial State of Emergency for an additional two weeks.

According to the Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, Mike Farnworth, the state of emergency is extended to August 18 to allow the Government to continue to take the necessary actions to keep British Columbians safe and manage immediate concerns, such as recent outbreaks in some areas of the province.

The extension is based on recommendations from B.C.’s health and emergency management officials.

Farnworth made the original declaration on March 18, the day after Dr. Bonnie Henry, provincial health officer, declared a public health emergency.

A total of 146 new cases were reported on Tuesday, bringing the Province’s total to 3,787.