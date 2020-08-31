Province introduces Active Transportation Planning Grant

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Province has announced that it is introducing a new Active Transportation Planning Grant.

According to the Government, the Active Transportation Planning Grant will enable local governments to receive funding to incorporate or strengthen active transportation components of their community development plans.

Claire Trevena, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, says, in total, $600,000 will be available over two years for this program.

The Union of B.C. Municipalities will administer the grant.

Local governments with a population up to 25,000 that meet the grant criteria are eligible for up to $10,000 toward their active transportation planning costs.

Applications for the grant will be open from August 31 to October 30, 2020.

For more information on the Active Transportation Planning Grant, you can visit ubcm.ca.