NewsRegional

Province introduces Active Transportation Planning Grant

By Scott Brooks
Last updated:

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Province introduces Active Transportation Planning Grant

VICTORIA, B.C. -  The Province has announced that it is introducing a new Active Transportation Planning Grant. According to the...
Read more
HealthLaura Briggs - 0

Overdose Awareness Week kicks off with Community BBQ

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St. John has named this week, August 31...
Read more
NewsLaura Briggs - 0

A new online reporting tool will help to illustrate the health of rivers in B.C

VICTORIA, B.C. - With the help of First Nations communities and trained watershed stewards, the Province and...
Read more
Scott Brooks

VICTORIA, B.C. –  The Province has announced that it is introducing a new Active Transportation Planning Grant.

According to the Government, the Active Transportation Planning Grant will enable local governments to receive funding to incorporate or strengthen active transportation components of their community development plans.

Claire Trevena, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, says, in total, $600,000 will be available over two years for this program.

- Advertisement -

The Union of B.C. Municipalities will administer the grant.

Local governments with a population up to 25,000 that meet the grant criteria are eligible for up to $10,000 toward their active transportation planning costs.

Applications for the grant will be open from August 31 to October 30, 2020.

For more information on the Active Transportation Planning Grant, you can visit ubcm.ca.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Subscribe to our newsletter

Get the latest news delivered to your mailbox every morning.

Previous articleOverdose Awareness Week kicks off with Community BBQ

More Articles Like This

Overdose Awareness Week kicks off with Community BBQ

Health Laura Briggs - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St. John has named this week, August 31 to September 4, 2020, Overdose...
Read more

A new online reporting tool will help to illustrate the health of rivers in B.C

News Laura Briggs - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - With the help of First Nations communities and trained watershed stewards, the Province and federal government have been jointly...
Read more

Grande Prairie RCMP Drug Unit investigation leads to drug and weapons seizure

News Laura Briggs - 0
GRAND PRAIRIE, AB. - Grande Prairie RCMP arrested a male and female after a drug trafficking investigation by the Grande Prairie RCMP...
Read more

Public Accounts confirm economic impacts of COVID-19

News Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - Minister of Finance Carole James released the Province's 2019-20 Public Accounts, which is the audited financial statements for Budget 2019. According to...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

Win with Backcountry

Win with Lux Apparel

Win with Armour Lubricants

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©