HealthNews

Province invests in Youth Treatments beds across BC

Avatar
By Laura Briggs

Must Read

HealthLaura Briggs - 0

Province invests in Youth Treatments beds across BC

VICTORIA, B.C. - Through Government investment, the number of treatment beds for youth struggling with addictions in...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Over 12,000 jobs lost in Northern BC due to COVID-19

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Over 12,000 residents in Northern B.C. lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic,...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

New cases of COVID-19 reported for both City and County of Grande Prairie

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - Alberta Health Services is reporting, as of Wednesday, two additional cases of COVID-19 for both...
Read more
Avatar
Laura Briggshttp://www.moosefm.ca

VICTORIA, B.C. – Through Government investment, the number of treatment beds for youth struggling with addictions in the province will be doubled.

According to Judy Darcy, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, the government has invested in the single most substantial increase in youth treatment beds ever made in the province. With this, more young people struggling with addictions will get the care they need, when they need it and all close to home.

With this investment, youth and young people aged 12 to 24 and their families will be able to benefit from 123 new beds at youth substance-use treatment and withdrawal-management beds. This funding will help to fill the long-standing gap that has been in youth treatment services.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The Government investment will take place through 2022-23 for $36 million and will be focused mainly on areas that have the greatest need; some locations are still being discussed with the regional health authorities.

The first round of new youth beds is expected to be in the works by the end of the fiscal year with more to follow once health authorities narrow down locations. With a new youth treatment centre opened in Chilliwack, there are now 124 withdrawal and treatment and recovery beds for youth within the province.

This investment is part of A Pathway to Hope, B.C’s road-map for making mental health and addictions care better and for readily available for everyone in the province.

Previous articleOver 12,000 jobs lost in Northern BC due to COVID-19

More Articles Like This

Over 12,000 jobs lost in Northern BC due to COVID-19

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Over 12,000 residents in Northern B.C. lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a recent State...
Read more

New cases of COVID-19 reported for both City and County of Grande Prairie

Health Scott Brooks - 0
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - Alberta Health Services is reporting, as of Wednesday, two additional cases of COVID-19 for both the City and County of...
Read more

Bear sighted within Fort St John near Toboggan Hill park

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St. John is advising residents of bear sightings within the City. According to City Staff, in...
Read more

85 new COVID-19 confirmed across BC, four more in Northern Health Region

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. – 85 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed across the province, bringing the total to 4,196, as released by Health Officials on...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv