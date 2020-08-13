Province invests in Youth Treatments beds across BC

VICTORIA, B.C. – Through Government investment, the number of treatment beds for youth struggling with addictions in the province will be doubled.

According to Judy Darcy, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, the government has invested in the single most substantial increase in youth treatment beds ever made in the province. With this, more young people struggling with addictions will get the care they need, when they need it and all close to home.

With this investment, youth and young people aged 12 to 24 and their families will be able to benefit from 123 new beds at youth substance-use treatment and withdrawal-management beds. This funding will help to fill the long-standing gap that has been in youth treatment services.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

The Government investment will take place through 2022-23 for $36 million and will be focused mainly on areas that have the greatest need; some locations are still being discussed with the regional health authorities.

The first round of new youth beds is expected to be in the works by the end of the fiscal year with more to follow once health authorities narrow down locations. With a new youth treatment centre opened in Chilliwack, there are now 124 withdrawal and treatment and recovery beds for youth within the province.

This investment is part of A Pathway to Hope, B.C’s road-map for making mental health and addictions care better and for readily available for everyone in the province.