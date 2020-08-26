Province provides update on BC’s Back-to-School Plans

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Ministry of Education provided an update, on Wednesday, for B.C.’s September back-to-school plans.

According to Minister of Education Rob Fleming, the back-to-school plans will be starting in Stage 2, which will see 100 percent full-time instruction within learning groups of 60 or less for Elementary and Middle Schools, along with 100 percent of in-person instruction within learning groups of 120 or less for Secondary Schools.

Students and staff not in the same cohort will be expected to maintain physical distancing of two metres and wear face masks where physical distancing is not possible.

The Minister says 40 of the Province’s 60 School Districts will be providing 100 percent full-time instruction.

School District 60 will be one of the 40 districts that will be providing 100 percent full-time instruction for learning groups, as announced in their plan on Tuesday.

The starting date for school is September 10, which was pushed back from the original start date of September 8.

Prior to the first day of school, on September 8 and 9, staff will be training and preparing for students to return under the updated Health and Safety guidelines.

Remote learning will be available to students who choose to not not attend class in-person, due to health concerns.

Families are being encouraged to contact their School District for specific information as plans may vary.

The Restart Plan is supported by a $45.6 million investment, announced last month, for extra cleaning, hand-washing stations and two re-usable masks for every student and staff in the province, among other measures to support safe learning.

More information on B.C.’s K-12 Restart Plan can be found on the Province’s website.