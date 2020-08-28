Province releases plan for new wildlife strategy

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Province has announced a plan that will help conservation and stewardship of B.C.’s wildlife and a governing council that will oversee the strategy.

Together for Wildlife strategy will help bring diverse perspectives to lead the Province in making decisions that benefit the wildlife stewardship.

The strategy comes into play as climate change, and cumulative effects are increasingly putting pressure on the wildlife populations and their habitats.

Doug Donaldson, Minister of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development says “For many of us, the simple existence of wildlife is important, a fundamental value, our rich natural diversity is inextricably linked to our way of life. We need to ensure that wildlife and their habitats are resilient as we face challenges like climate change.”

In 2018, the Government provided $1 million to support the development of the strategy and another $3 million in 2019 for continued engagement. This year, $10 million is being provided to continue the ongoing implementation.

The strategy will be the basis of the Government’s actions toward wildlife moving forward, which includes 24 steps and five main goals which are:

All British Columbians have a voice in wildlife stewardship. Data, information, and knowledge drive better decisions. Stewardship actions achieve tangible benefits for wildlife and their habitats. Accountability and transparency build trust and confidence. Collaborative wildlife stewardship advances reconciliation with Indigenous governments.

Through collaboration and input from Indigenous peoples, rural communities, academic institutions, and a wide range of resource industries, conservation, hunters, trappers, guides, recreation, and tourism stakeholder organization and more than 1,400 members of the public, the strategy was created.

The strategy will:

establish structures to bring diverse perspectives together

harness collective knowledge and gather new information to prioritize work and make wise decisions

commit resources to invest into on-the-ground projects

increasing transparency and accountability to ensure the right choices are making a difference for wildlife and the habitat they need.

More information can be found on the Government’s website.