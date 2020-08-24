Province to expand complex care needs for children in BC

VANCOUVER, B.C. – The Province made an announcement, Monday, regarding complex care needs for children in British Columbia.

According to Health Minister Adrian Dix, a B.C. Children’s Complex Care Transition Centre is coming to Vancouver.

The first-of-its-kind children’s complex care transition facility will be operated by the B.C. Children’s hospital and will be located at the current site of the Sunny Hill Health Centre for Children.

- Advertisement -

While the Centre will be located in Vancouver, it will serve all children across B.C. as a stepping-stone between acute hospital care, community care and home, providing services under a new, unique model of care designed to support patients and families with the transition.

In the past two years, nearly 8,000 children with complex medical and physical needs have accessed B.C. Children’s Hospital services.