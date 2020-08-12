Province to hire 500 healthcare professionals to help out with COVID-19 Contact Tracing

VICTORIA, B.C. – Premier John Horgan has announced that the Province will be hiring up to 500 more healthcare professionals to improve contact tracing for COVID-19.

According to Horgan, during his weekly update, some of the positions will help support public health, as well as preparing for the fall immunization plan which is to be announced in late August.

"Some of these positions will help support public health and communities, as well as, of course, preparing for the fall immunization plan which we'll be announcing later this month."

Horgan says the positions will be temporary and is to be filled by medical graduates and retired healthcare professionals.

Work is expected to begin in September and will be employed until the end of March 2021, with the opportunity for an extension if needed.