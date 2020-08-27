Province to modernize health regulations in British Columbia

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Ministry of Health provided an update, Thursday, on the provincewide effort to modernize health regulations in British Columbia.

A steering committee was established to provide advice on an approach to modernize the regulatory framework for health professions in response to the 2018 Cayton report.

According to Health Minister Adrian Dix, in the steering committee’s update, based on public consultations, the recommendations being brought forward are designed around six elements of regulatory reform.

The six elements include cultural safety, improving the governance of regulatory colleges, reducing the number of regulatory colleges, strengthening oversight of colleges, simplifying and increasing transparency in the complaints and disciplinary process, and enabling information sharing.

Dix says the recommendations will bring the province’s regulatory system into the 21st century and ensure that it works for patients in B.C.

More information can be found on the Province’s website.