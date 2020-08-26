HealthNewsRegional

Province-wide survey released for residents of long-term care and assisted living

By Scott Brooks
Last updated:
Advocate for Seniors, Isobel MacKenzie. Source Government of B.C.

Scott Brooks

VICTORIA, B.C. – British Columbia’s seniors advocate, Isobel Mackenzie, announced the release of a province-wide survey for residents of long-term care and assisted living and their family members.

According to MacKenzie, the survey will allow British Columbians to share their experiences on how long-term care is being managed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We want to hear about your experience and we want to know what you think we can do to manage visits in long-term care and assisted living as we all live through this pandemic.”

You can complete the survey online, over the phone, or by mail.

All residents living in long-term care and family members are encouraged to fill out the survey.

The deadline to participate in the survey is September 30, 2020.

For more information, you can visit carehomevisits.ca.

