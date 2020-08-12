NewsOld Fort Landslide Updates

PRRD provides updates regarding evacuation alerts and orders for Old Fort

By Scott Brooks
The temporary access road for residents is now open at Old Fort Road. Source MOTI

Avatar
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Peace River Regional District has provided an update regarding evacuation alerts and orders for the Old Fort Landslide.

According to the Regional District, evacuation alert #8 has been revised to reflect the new road alignment following the June 18, 2020 landslide.

Another revision that was made is for evacuation order #10 to reflect the new road alignment within the evacuation order.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Additionally, evacuation alert #9 has been revised to remove 7711 Old Fort Road from the alert.

The Regional District says these revisions are in effect as of August 12.

The Old Fort lookout and the nearby gravel quarry, along with areas wiped out by the landslide, still remain on an evacuation order.

Road access to the community has been restored since July 16.

