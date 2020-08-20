PRRD reminding public to stay out of Old Fort Landslide area

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Peace River Regional District says they have been receiving reports of people hiking in the Old Fort Landslide area.

According to the Regional District, the landslide area in Old Fort is closed to the public and remains under an evacuation order.

The District is reminding the public to stay out of the landslide area as it remains a safety concern due to unstable ground.

Areas that remain in the evacuation order include the Old Fort lookout and the nearby gravel quarry, along with areas wiped out by the landslide.

Road access to the community has been restored since July 16, following landslide movement that took place on June 18.

Further information on evacuation orders can be found on the Regional District’s website.