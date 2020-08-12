HealthNewsRegional

Public Hearing scheduled to discuss safe consumption sites bylaw

Avatar
By Laura Briggs

Must Read

NewsCarl Meyer, Local Journalism Initiative, National Observer - 0

Bloc leader says he will try to trigger election if Trudeau won’t resign

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his finance minister and his chief of staff all need to resign, Yves-François...
Read more
HealthLaura Briggs - 0

Public Hearing scheduled to discuss safe consumption sites bylaw

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Fort St. John City Council will seek public feedback on a possible...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Province to hire 500 healthcare professionals to help out with COVID-19 Contact Tracing

VICTORIA, B.C. - Premier John Horgan has announced that the Province will be hiring up to 500 more healthcare...
Read more
Avatar
Laura Briggshttp://www.moosefm.ca

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John City Council will seek public feedback on a possible bylaw change that would allow safe-injection sites in the City.

B.C has been dealing with an overdose crisis the past few years, with it becoming a severe issue in the last few months, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. In Fort St. John, it is also a known issue.

In a previous story from earlier in the month, the overdose death stats were in the mid 100’s; May had 171 and June had 175.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

While the City is working to amend the bylaw, the City itself will not be building a safe consumption site but will supply a location where a health authority can build or operate one.

Supervised Consumption Facility means a use that is a federally regulated and within a medically supervised building where drug users can inject or inhale pre-obtained illegal drugs. For the purposes of this Bylaw, this use includes overdose prevention services sites.

A public hearing on the issue is scheduled for August 24th, 2020, at 6 pm in City Hall Council Chambers.

Previous articleProvince to hire 500 healthcare professionals to help out with COVID-19 Contact Tracing
Next articleBloc leader says he will try to trigger election if Trudeau won’t resign

More Articles Like This

Bloc leader says he will try to trigger election if Trudeau won’t resign

News Carl Meyer, Local Journalism Initiative, National Observer - 0
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his finance minister and his chief of staff all need to resign, Yves-François Blanchet demanded Wednesday, or else...
Read more

Province to hire 500 healthcare professionals to help out with COVID-19 Contact Tracing

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - Premier John Horgan has announced that the Province will be hiring up to 500 more healthcare professionals to improve contact tracing...
Read more

City awards Well Rehabilitation Tender

News Laura Briggs - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St. John has awarded a company for Well Rehabilitation that is part of...
Read more

Petronas Energy Canada Ltd. to continue sponsorship

News Laura Briggs - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - As announced on Monday, August 10th, recreation facilities in Fort St. John are reopening next month.
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv