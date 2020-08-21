Public hearing this Monday for safe consumption sites bylaw

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John will be holding a public hearing, on Monday, August 24, for a possible bylaw change that would allow safe-injection sites within the City.

B.C. has been dealing with an overdose crisis the past few years, with it becoming a severe issue in the last few months, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. In Fort St. John, it is also a known issue.

While the City is working to amend the bylaw, the City itself will not be building a safe consumption site. If Northern Health decides to operate a safe consumption site in the community, Council and the public will still be allowed to provide feedback and final approval of the location.

Supervised Consumption Facility means a use that is a federally regulated and within a medically supervised building where drug users can inject or inhale pre-obtained illegal drugs.

The public hearing is scheduled for this Monday, August 24, at 6:00 p.m. in City Hall Council Chambers.