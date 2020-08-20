Rainfall warning issued this weekend for Fort Nelson

FORT NELSON, B.C. – Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning this weekend for Fort Nelson.

Environment Canada says rain, at times heavy, is expected for Fort Nelson, along with the areas of Muncho Lake Park – Stone Mountain Park.

According to Environment Canada, an upper trough of low pressure will generate an easterly flow across the northern BC Interior from Friday afternoon through Sunday morning.

Moisture embedded in this flow will impact on the eastern facing slopes of the northern Rockies resulting in heavy rainfall. Rainfall amounts ranging from 40 to 60 mm are expected from Friday afternoon through Saturday morning.

Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.

Further weather updates can be found on Environment Canada’s website.