Regional Business Liaison hired at FSJ and District Chamber of Commerce

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John and District Chamber of Commerce have announced they’ve hired Brendan Loewen for the new position of Regional Business Liaison.

Cheryl Montgomery, Executive Director of the Fort St. John and District Chamber of Commerce, says the new position which was made possible through funding from Northern Development Initiative of Trust (NDIT) and will help to further the recovery and growth of business within the North Peace Region.

The North Peace Regional Business Liaison position is one of three positions that have been funded by NDIT for the year, to help provide service and gather business data for the Northeast. These positions will be touching base with as many businesses as possible to provide resources and collect data.

If businesses wish, they are welcome to reach out to Loewen to discuss opportunities that may work to help their business.

Loewen was born and raised in the Fort St. John and has a diverse background in Business within the region, commercial, agricultural, as well as the oil and gas sector. For the last five years, Loewen has been involved with the local Minor Hockey Community as a Team Manager and Assistant Coach.