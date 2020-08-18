Religious event leads to over 30 positive cases of COVID-19

EDMONTON, A.B. – A religious event near Deadwood Alberta has now lead to more than 30 positive cases of COVID-19.

Alberta Health Services says there has been 15 lab-confirmed cases in Alberta that are connected to the It Is Time Canada event. On top of the cases in Alberta, Northern Health confirmed 17 positive cases in Northeast B.C. are connected to the same event.

Alberta’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Hinshaw, says the event saw an estimated 200 to 300 people even though it was only allowed to have 100 people attend.

“This is a good reminder that identified cases often are the outcome of activities that happened up to several weeks before.”

According to MyGrandePrairieNow.com, Hinshaw told reporters that this is not the last we will hear of this event on Wednesday.

“We are working with B.C. health to ensure that contact tracing is completed for all those who attended,” she says. “I want to ask anyone who attended the event in Deadwood… or who was a close contact of someone who did attend, should book a COVID-19 test online through Alberta Health Services and continue to monitor for symptoms.”

Contact tracing has also identified a number of close contacts, 24 of whom are in self-isolation with active daily monitoring by public health officials in Northeast B.C.

The It Is Time Canada event was held near Deadwood Alberta from July 31 to August 2, 2020.