Renters now have until July 2021 to pay arrears

VICTORIA, B.C. – Thanks to the new repayment framework, renters with any outstanding rent during the COVID-19 pandemic, April to August 2020, will now be given until July 2021 to make payments.

On July 16, it was announced that renters are expected to pay rent in full on September 1, 2020, as the ban on evictions for not paying rent will end on August 18, 2020. Any renters who are in arrears from the rent that was due from March 18 to August 17 will have until July 2021, at least, to pay back any rent they owe, with the first repayments not starting until October at the earliest.

The framework aims to protect renters by making sure they will not be evicted due to missed or late rent payments from March 18 to August 17, unless that renter defaults on their repayment plan.

Repayment plan terms are to include the following:

what the amount of outstanding rent is

the start date of the repayment plan

the amount of each installment

dates for the installments

These repayment installments are to begin at least 30 days after the date the landlord has given the plan to the renter.

The Temporary Rental Supplement also remains available to people until the end of August 2020. The supplement has assisted more than 86,000 households with rent payments.

More information about the changes to B.C.’s tenancy laws and any other information can be found on the Government website.