Report being released in September detailing the relief funding from COVID-19

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Office of the Auditory General of British Columbia announced they will be releasing a report next month, September 2020, that will provide a detailed summary of funding allocations made by the Province in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The report will focus on significant funding related to the $5-billion COVID-19 Action Plan that was announced by the B.C. Government in March 2020. The report will include how the funding was spread across the four main areas:

critical services

individuals and households

business and industry

economic recovery

This report will also outline other notable relief measures like waived fees and taxes, capital expenditures, one-time climate action tax credit, and deferrals of revenue like student loan repayments.

A video has also been released regarding the upcoming report, which can be viewed below.