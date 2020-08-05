Resilient Grants now available through Northern Health

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Northern Health has announced they are releasing a new funding opportunity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Resilient Communities Grants are one-time support for groups and organizations who are needing some assistance with adapting their practices or responding to the new community health and wellness needs due to COVID-19.

Community or Indigenous organizations, non-profits, local governments, and schools are all eligible to apply for these grants, which are available for a maximum of $5,000.

Applications for the grants will be accepted until funding has been exhausted.

The application details can be found on the Resilient Communities Grants webpage.