Rotary Club of FSJ discusses drive-thru breakfast on Moose Talks

By Laura Briggs
Last updated:
The Rotary Club of Fort St. John annual 'Drive-Thru' Breakfast on September 12, 2019. Source Facebook

Laura Briggs

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Cameron Eggie and Vince van Wieringen from the Rotary Club of Fort St. John were on Moose Talks Friday morning to discuss the upcoming drive-thru breakfast.

The drive-thru breakfast will be taking place on September 10th from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. in the Safeway parking lot, where the Rotary Club will be serving up bacon n’ egg sandwiches for a minimum donation of $10.00.

Last year the club planned for 700 sandwiches and sold 1,200 so this year their goal is 1,500 sandwiches, which can even be pre-ordered using their Facebook page.

The money raised this year will go towards helping the children and youth in Fort St. John.

Eggie says that the club has expanded their reach and created four pillars of influence which are:

  1. seniors programs
  2. children and youth
  3. homelessness and poverty
  4. literacy

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Previous articleProvince releases plan for new wildlife strategy

