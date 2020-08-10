Rotary Club to host 4th Annual Drive-Thru Breakfast September 10

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Rotary Club of Fort St. John has announced that it will be hosting its fourth Annual Drive-thru Breakfast on Thursday, September 10.

Rotarians will be serving up hot, made-to-order breakfast sandwiches with fruit and coffee in the Safeway parking lot from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

Minimum donations are $10.00 with proceeds going towards children and youth programming in Fort St. John.

Since 2017, Rotary has raised more than $30,000 to support seniors projects, the Rotary Spray Park, and school breakfast programs in the city.

Businesses and residents can pre-order their breakfasts now and have them delivered that day, a minimum order of 10, or have them ready for pick-up.

To place an order, you can call Patricia Budgell at 403-793-0485 or email [email protected].