NewsLocal Journalism Initiative

Sarah Foord murder case adjourned three more weeks

Avatar
By Tom Summer Local Journalism Initiative, Alaska Highway News
Last updated:
38-year-old Sarah Foord was reported missing on July 10.

Must Read

Local Journalism InitiativeTom Summer Local Journalism Initiative, Alaska Highway News - 0

Sarah Foord murder case adjourned three more weeks

A Fort St. John man charged with second-degree murder has been given an additional three weeks for...
Read more
NewsLaura Briggs - 0

A new temporary public policy allows visitors to apply for a work permit without leaving Canada

OTTAWA, ONT. - The Federal Government has announced a temporary public policy that will allow visitors to...
Read more
NewsLaura Briggs - 0

World Trade Organization rules in favour to support Canada and softwood lumber

VANCOUVER, B.C. - The World Trade Organization is being applauded by the BC Lumber Trade Council...
Read more
Avatar
Tom Summer Local Journalism Initiative, Alaska Highway News
The Local Journalism Initiative (LJI) supports the creation of original civic journalism. Tom Summer works under the Alaska Highway News in Fort St. John. The content that is produced will be made available to media organizations through a Creative Commons license so that Canadians can be better informed.

A Fort St. John man charged with second-degree murder has been given an additional three weeks for his lawyer to continue reviewing disclosure materials in the case against him.

John Wendell Keyler, 35, made a brief court appearance by video on Aug. 24 for the murder of Sarah Foord. Surrey-based lawyer Kelly Merrigan remains his legal counsel.

Keyler is also charged with indignity to human remains, and remains in custody until a Supreme Court bail hearing can be held. 

- Advertisement -

He will appear next on Sept. 14, and the court has imposed a publication ban on the pending bail hearing.

Foord had been considered missing for two weeks before her remains were found July 24 in a remote location 75 kilometres north of Fort St. John.

RCMP first alerted the public to her disappearance July 11, and initially believed she was travelling with Keyler, who was found days later in Surrey.

The Major Crimes Unit was tasked to lead the investigation on July 13, and soon after arrived in Fort St. John to begin their search at Foord’s home in Taylor.

Keyler was arrested and charged July 26. He has not entered a plea, or been found guilty of the charges.

In the criminal process, prosecutors must give an accused a copy of all evidence they have to support their charges, including police reports and witness statements, allowing an accused to respond and prepare a defence before entering a plea or having the case proceed to trial. 

Email reporter Tom Summer at [email protected]

Advertisement
- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Subscribe to our newsletter

Get the latest news delivered to your mailbox every morning.

Previous articleA new temporary public policy allows visitors to apply for a work permit without leaving Canada

More Articles Like This

A new temporary public policy allows visitors to apply for a work permit without leaving Canada

News Laura Briggs - 0
OTTAWA, ONT. - The Federal Government has announced a temporary public policy that will allow visitors to apply for a work permit...
Read more

World Trade Organization rules in favour to support Canada and softwood lumber

News Laura Briggs - 0
VANCOUVER, B.C. - The World Trade Organization is being applauded by the BC Lumber Trade Council (BCLTC) after agreeing with Canada...
Read more

Canadians join lawsuit to overturn opening Alaska wilderness to energy drilling

News Canadian Press - 0
Canadian First Nations and environmentalists have joined a U.S. lawsuit aimed at overturning a decision that opens an Alaska wilderness to oil and gas...
Read more

No Frills to make masks mandatory at all stores

News Laura Briggs - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - No Frills announced via a Facebook post on Saturday, August 22nd, that they have made masks or...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

Win with Backcountry

Win with Lux Apparel

Win with Armour Lubricants

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©