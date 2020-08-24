Sarah Foord murder case adjourned three more weeks

A Fort St. John man charged with second-degree murder has been given an additional three weeks for his lawyer to continue reviewing disclosure materials in the case against him.

John Wendell Keyler, 35, made a brief court appearance by video on Aug. 24 for the murder of Sarah Foord. Surrey-based lawyer Kelly Merrigan remains his legal counsel.

Keyler is also charged with indignity to human remains, and remains in custody until a Supreme Court bail hearing can be held.

He will appear next on Sept. 14, and the court has imposed a publication ban on the pending bail hearing.

Foord had been considered missing for two weeks before her remains were found July 24 in a remote location 75 kilometres north of Fort St. John.

RCMP first alerted the public to her disappearance July 11, and initially believed she was travelling with Keyler, who was found days later in Surrey.

The Major Crimes Unit was tasked to lead the investigation on July 13, and soon after arrived in Fort St. John to begin their search at Foord’s home in Taylor.

Keyler was arrested and charged July 26. He has not entered a plea, or been found guilty of the charges.

In the criminal process, prosecutors must give an accused a copy of all evidence they have to support their charges, including police reports and witness statements, allowing an accused to respond and prepare a defence before entering a plea or having the case proceed to trial.

