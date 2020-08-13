School District 60 announces date Restart Plan will be released

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – With the COVID-19 pandemic still ongoing and school start dates being pushed back, School District 60 has announced when they’ll be releasing their Restart Plan to the public.

According to a tweet sent out on the District’s Twitter account, they’ll be submitting their plan to the Ministry of Education by August 21st and should be able to share the plan with the public by August 26th.

Tweet sent out by School District 60 in regards to their Restart Plan

Superintendent for School District 60, Stephen Petrucci was on Moose Talks Friday, August 7, to discuss the upcoming school year and what changes have been made.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

Some of the changes include making masks available upon request at the school, even though they haven’t made the wearing of masks mandatory if people wish to wear them, they’re able to pick them up.