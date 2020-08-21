School District 60 provides update regarding Back-to-School Restart Plan

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – School District 60 has provided an update regarding its COVID-19 K-12 Restart Plan for back to school in September.

In a letter sent to parents, from Superintendent Stephen Petrucci, one part of the Restart Plan to help reduce the transmission of the virus is implementing limited parent/public access to schools. Access to schools will be made by appointment only.

Another part of the Restart Plan is the suspension of all third-party use of schools, such as not providing gym space to community sports groups.

Also in the plans, Petrucci says school buses will remain operational and will be taking every health precaution in terms of disinfecting the bus after runs, tracking attendance, and maintaining seating plans.

Further updates from the School District are expected to be released in the coming weeks.