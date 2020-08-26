School District 60 releases COVID-19 K-12 Restart Plan

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – School District 60 has released its COVID-19 K-12 Restart Plan for the return to classrooms on September 10.

According to the School District, the K-12 Restart Plan outlines many procedures and scenarios that aim to ensure a safe return to the classroom for both staff and students.

Within the Plan, it covers sanitizing, the use of learning groups, and even the procedure to follow if a student becomes ill while attending school.

The School District says it looks forward to welcoming all students back to schools full time this September and that the Provincial Health Officer and the Ministry of Education have directed them to organize schools under the Stage 2 expectations.

In addition to the K-12 Restart Plan, the District also released a COVID-19 Safety Plan.

All plans can be reviewed on the School District’s website.