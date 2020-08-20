News

School District 60 to delay start of Before/After School Childcare program

By Scott Brooks
Last updated:
School District 60 office. Photo by Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – School District 60 has announced a delay in the Before/After School Childcare program at four of its elementary schools.

In a letter, School District Secretary-Treasurer, Brenda Hooker says the Ministry of Children and Family Development delayed its announcement for grants from the original date of August 10 to sometime in September, which in turn has delayed that start of the Before/After School program.

According to Hooker, the Ministry’s delay has caused implications for funding, licensing, and transportation.

Between the grant approval delay and the current COVID-19 guidelines for learning groups, the District feels it is best to delay the start of the program until a later date.

The four elementary schools to implement the Before/After School program include Duncan Cran, Bert Ambrose, Robert Ogilvie, and Alwin Holland.

