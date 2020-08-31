News

SD 60 Facilities and Maintenance Departments busy with repairs and upgrades to schools

By Scott Brooks
Last updated:
Photos of upgrades and renovations at Bert Bowes Middle School. Source SD60

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Over the summer, School District 60’s Facilities and Maintenance Departments have been busy with construction, renovations, and updates at some of its schools in preparation for the upcoming school year.

As noted in the Superintendent’s Report, some of the schools to receive construction or renovations, other than the new elementary school Anne Roberts Young, include Bert Bowes Middle School, Charlie Lake Elementary, and Alwin Holland Elementary.

Some of the updates at Bert Bowes includes a new track, two new vestibule entrances to classrooms in The Key Learning Center, and a new gym floor.

Charlie Lake received renovations to the staff room and office, along with structural repairs.

Alwin Holland also had work done such as the installation of a new HVAC system and a paved parking lot.

