Section of Halfway River to be closed to boaters

By Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - B.C. Hydro is advising boaters that a two-kilometre section of the Halfway River will...
Canadian Natural beats expectations despite loss and halving of revenues

CALGARY — Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. beat analyst expectations despite swinging to a loss in its latest quarter on a...
Total cases of COVID-19 remains at 91 in Northern Health Region, 47 new cases across BC

VICTORIA, B.C. – The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 within the Northern Health Region remains at 91,...
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – B.C. Hydro is advising boaters that a two-kilometre section of the Halfway River will be closed from September 30, 2020, to April 30, 2021.

According to Hydro, the closure is due to the removal of vegetation to prepare for the Site C reservoir.

During this time, Hydro says six temporary crossings will be built across the river to transport logs and equipment during the winter clearing season.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The river is expected to be re-opened and the crossings removed by May 2021, in time for the next boating season. Boaters will continue to be able to access the Peace River from the Halfway River boat launch.

Removing vegetation from the reservoir area ensures boater safety and reduces impacts to dam construction and operations.

