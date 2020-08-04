Service BC has been providing self-isolation check-ins with a heartfelt approach

VICTORIA, B.C. – The COVID-19 pandemic has been affecting and altering the way people work and interact with the world, which is even more true for the employees at Service BC.

The last few months these employees have been helping return travellers and temporary workers follow the 14-day isolation process once arrived in British Columbia.

These efforts are part of a partnership with Emergency Management BC and the Ministry of Health to keep people safe and work to protect public health, homes and livelihoods.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

Since isolation became a mandatory event for international arrivals to B.C., Service BC employees have made more than 8,500 phone calls to temporary foreign workers, helping to provide information and making any needed referrals for support.

Over 51,000 calls have been made as of July 23, 2020, which confirms that self-isolation plans are being followed.

The ones who are being contacted by Service BC have welcomed the human connection and interaction. Being able to talk to someone has helped them feel more safe and comfortable and, the service calls have proven that someone does care.

On average, more than 20 employees have been committed in the returning traveller and self-isolation program with Service BC. This has resulted in 1,800 to 2,500 calls being made per day.

British Columbia was the first Canadian province to require that returning travellers self-isolate for 14 days. The Province wanted to protect residents swiftly.

Over the course of a weekend, teams had worked together with several technology and design firms to implement a system that was easy to use and understand, protects privacy and allows provincial staff the ability to provide high-level, individualized service for people arriving in the province from aboard.