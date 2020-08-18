Severe thunderstorm warning for North Peace River area and Fort Nelson

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Environment Canada has issued a thunderstorm warning for the North Peace River and Fort Nelson area.

According to Environment Canada, conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail, and heavy rain.

Thunderstorms will develop along the sharp cold front that has been forecast to move across the North Peace River region and the Fort Nelson and the Muncho Lake Park – Stone Mountain Park area late this afternoon and into the evening.

Communities in an area of concern in the North Peace area are Prespatou, Peejay, Buick, Rose Prairie, and Goodlow.

Heavy downpours are likely to cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.

Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that may produce large hail, damaging winds, and torrential rainfall.

Environment Canada reminds the public that lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!

To monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada, report severe weather, send an email to [email protected], or tweet reports using #BCStorm.