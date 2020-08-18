NewsRegional

Severe thunderstorm warning for North Peace River area and Fort Nelson

Avatar
By Laura Briggs
Last updated:

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Dawson Creek RCMP seeking help to identify sex assault suspect

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - Dawson Creek RCMP are looking to identify a suspect related to a sexual assault. According to...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Number of wildfires well below normal this year for Northeast BC

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The B.C. Wildfire Service is reporting below-normal levels for wildfires so far this season. According...
Read more
NewsLaura Briggs - 0

Severe thunderstorm warning for North Peace River area and Fort Nelson

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Environment Canada has issued a thunderstorm warning for the North Peace River...
Read more
Avatar
Laura Briggshttp://www.moosefm.ca

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Environment Canada has issued a thunderstorm warning for the North Peace River and Fort Nelson area.

According to Environment Canada, conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail, and heavy rain.

Thunderstorms will develop along the sharp cold front that has been forecast to move across the North Peace River region and the Fort Nelson and the Muncho Lake Park – Stone Mountain Park area late this afternoon and into the evening.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Communities in an area of concern in the North Peace area are Prespatou, Peejay, Buick, Rose Prairie, and Goodlow.

Heavy downpours are likely to cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.

Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that may produce large hail, damaging winds, and torrential rainfall.

Environment Canada reminds the public that lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!

To monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada, report severe weather, send an email to [email protected], or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

Previous articleTexas suitor urges Calfrac shareholders to reject management restructuring plan
Next articleNumber of wildfires well below normal this year for Northeast BC

More Articles Like This

Dawson Creek RCMP seeking help to identify sex assault suspect

News Scott Brooks - 0
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - Dawson Creek RCMP are looking to identify a suspect related to a sexual assault. According to RCMP, during the early morning...
Read more

Number of wildfires well below normal this year for Northeast BC

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The B.C. Wildfire Service is reporting below-normal levels for wildfires so far this season. According to Rachelle Winsor, Fire Information...
Read more

Texas suitor urges Calfrac shareholders to reject management restructuring plan

News Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — A Texas suitor for Calgary-based Calfrac Well Services Ltd. is urging shareholders to reject a management recapitalization proposal favoured by its senior...
Read more

Horizon North Logistics co-CEO Rod Graham stepping down from company

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
TORONTO — Horizon North Logistics Inc. says that Rod Graham is stepping down as co-chief executive and president of modular solutions. The company says John...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

Win with Backcountry

Win with Lux Apparel

Win with Armour Lubricants

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©