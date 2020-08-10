Side-road resurfacing taking place to enhance safety

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Construction crews are starting to resurface 21.4 kilometres of side roads in the North Peace as mentioned in a story from Friday, August 7.

This $4-million project will begin five kilometres north of Cecil Lake Road on Rose Prairie Road. Resurfacing crews will be working north to 260 Road, east to 259 Road, then north again, ending at Milligan Creek Road.

The method of resurfacing will be hot-in-place recycling. In this conventional method, the top layer of asphalt is heated, reprocessed, and then deposited to replace the original layer. This method is quick and cost-effective, and once the surface has been compacted and cooled, it’s ready for use again.

This project is part of the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure’s work to maintain and improve side-roads in the North Peace. This work includes resurfacing, additional gravelling, brushing, ditching, and base repairs.

The Rose Prairie Road is a vital side road in the North Peace and serves rural communities and industries north of Fort St. John.

The Ministry is working closely with the contractor, ARC Asphalt Recycling Inc., as well as WorkSafeBC to ensure health and safety are being met and maintained for all workers on the site.

As per the Provincial Health Officer’s orders, these construction sites have protocols and policies in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, which includes physical distancing.

Drivers can expect delays of up to 20 minutes and occasional single-lane alternating traffic during the day. The project should be completed in September.

Drivers are reminded to obey construction zone speed limits and the direction of traffic control personnel.