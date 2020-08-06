Site C sees another employment increase during month of June

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The number of people working on the Site C Project saw another increase from 3,258 in May to 4,324 in June.

The total number of workers from B.C. was 3,106 which is 72 percent of the workers.

Out of those workers, 825 or 23 percent represented the Peace River Regional District.

When it comes to the number of apprentices at Site C, during the month of June there was 147, up from 61 in May.

As for Indigenous workers, 305 were employed during the month of June and 426 women were also employed on-site that month.

While the workforce is increasing once again, it was reported to the B.C. Utilities Commission, on July 31, that the Site C Project had experienced delays and rising costs due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.