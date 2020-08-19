NewsRegional

Snowblower found abandoned

By Laura Briggs
Laura Briggshttp://www.moosefm.ca

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John RCMP say they received a report of a found snowblower in the 9500 block area of 100th Ave on Monday, August 3.

The snowblower appears to be relatively new and in good shape. If you have misplaced, lost, or had a snowblower stolen from you and believe you may be the owner, you can go to the FSJ RCMP Detachment at 10648 100th Street.

You’ll be asked the serial numbers, and if you have photos, receipts, or any other means of identifying the snowblower as yours, please bring them with you.

The RCMP are continuing to investigate and are asking anyone with any information to contact the Fort St. John RCMP at 250-787-8100.

