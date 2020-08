VICTORIA, B.C. – The Province has once again extended the COVID-19 pandemic State of Emergency for an additional two weeks.

According to the Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, Mike Farnworth, the state of emergency is extended to September 1 to allow the Government to continue to take the necessary actions to keep British Columbians safe and manage immediate concerns, such as recent outbreaks in some areas of the province.

Farnworth says these orders are in place for a reason, and they are not optional.

He also says public health orders must be followed to ensure public safety, and that he will be bringing in new measures later this week to address the actions of those who demonstrate their indifference to the health and safety of others.

Farnworth made the original declaration on March 18.