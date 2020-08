VICTORIA, B.C. – The school year will not start as planned on September 8.

Education Minster Rob Fleming made the announcement Tuesday that the first day of school will be delayed.

The Minister said the decision was made based on feedback and the exact start date of school has not been determined.

He said it’s important “staff have a couple of days” before welcoming back kids to classes.

More to come