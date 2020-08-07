NewsRegional

Stephen Petrucci discusses the back-to-school plan for School District 60

By Laura Briggs
Stephen Petrucci on Moose Talks Friday Morning

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – School District 60 Superintendent Stephen Petrucci was on Moose Talks Friday morning to discuss the B.C. Government’s back-to-school plan and how the District is prepared to implement the plan and welcome back all students in September.

Petrucci says they’ve taken into account the month of June and the cleaning and safety measures that took place when classes resumed for the month. When school is back full force in September, they’ve added more sanitizing stations and added more custodial staff.

Pretrucci also says that masks will be available upon request at the school, even thought they haven’t made the wearing of masks mandatory if people wish to wear them, they’re able to pick them up.

According to Petrucci, they are still finalizing details and working on plans for a secondary model and the logistics for it. Petrucci also says that the District has been focusing on the K-12 Restart Plan from the BC Government.

To watch the full interview, the video is posted below.

