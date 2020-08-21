Stronger compliance and enforcement measures now in effect for COVID-19 safety

VICTORIA, B.C. – “Enough is enough” when it comes to irresponsible actions says Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, Mike Farnworth, as the Province implements stronger enforcement for COVID-19 safety.

“Enough is enough. These irresponsible actions are putting our most vulnerable at risk. These actions could cost people their lives and that is why stricter enforcement is necessary.”

According to Farnworth, effective immediately as of Friday, the Province is enabling police and other enforcement officers to issue $2,000 fines to organizers and hosts of private events breaking health orders.

$200 violation tickets are also possible for anyone encouraging others to attend large events or failing to leave when told to.

If violation tickets do not act as a deterrent, charges can also be laid in relation to the offence. On conviction, judicial penalties of up to $10,000 may be levied.