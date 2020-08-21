HealthNewsRegional

Stronger compliance and enforcement measures now in effect for COVID-19 safety

Avatar
By Scott Brooks
Last updated:
Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General unveiled several decisions that will inform the development of legislation in preparation for federal legalization of non-medical cannabis in July in February 2018. Government plans to introduce legislation in the spring legislative session to affect these policy decisions. It will also launch a public education campaign to ensure broad public awareness of the provincial rules before they come into force. Photo by Government of B.C./Flickr

Must Read

HealthScott Brooks - 0

Stronger compliance and enforcement measures now in effect for COVID-19 safety

VICTORIA, B.C. - "Enough is enough" when it comes to irresponsible actions says Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor...
Read more
NewsLaura Briggs - 0

Virtual Job Fair taking place next week

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - WorkBC will be having a virtual job fair next week, Thursday, August...
Read more
NewsLaura Briggs - 0

Fort St John RCMP looking for missing male

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Fort St. John RCMP are asking for the public's help in locating...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

VICTORIA, B.C. – “Enough is enough” when it comes to irresponsible actions says Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, Mike Farnworth, as the Province implements stronger enforcement for COVID-19 safety.

“Enough is enough. These irresponsible actions are putting our most vulnerable at risk. These actions could cost people their lives and that is why stricter enforcement is necessary.”

According to Farnworth, effective immediately as of Friday, the Province is enabling police and other enforcement officers to issue $2,000 fines to organizers and hosts of private events breaking health orders.

- Advertisement -

$200 violation tickets are also possible for anyone encouraging others to attend large events or failing to leave when told to.

If violation tickets do not act as a deterrent, charges can also be laid in relation to the offence. On conviction, judicial penalties of up to $10,000 may be levied.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Subscribe to our newsletter

Get the latest news delivered to your mailbox every morning.

Previous articleVirtual Job Fair taking place next week

More Articles Like This

Virtual Job Fair taking place next week

News Laura Briggs - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - WorkBC will be having a virtual job fair next week, Thursday, August 27, from 10:00 a.m. to...
Read more

Fort St John RCMP looking for missing male

News Laura Briggs - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Fort St. John RCMP are asking for the public's help in locating 45-year-old Eugene Kane.
Read more

U.S. rival a ‘wolf in sheep’s clothing’ attempting a takeover, charges Calfrac

News Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — Calfrac Well Services Ltd. says a U.S. competitor urging shareholders to reject its recapitalization plan is a "wolf in sheep's clothing" whose real...
Read more

Peace River Region under a severe thunderstorm watch

News Laura Briggs - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the BC Peace River Region.
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

Win with Backcountry

Win with Lux Apparel

Win with Armour Lubricants

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©