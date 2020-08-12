Students heading back to school on September 10

News

VICTORIA, B.C. – Students will start the school year on September 10, 2020.

Education Minister Rob Fleming announced on Tuesday that the start of the school year would be delayed.

The Minister says students will be assigned their classes on September 10. Students will also be placed in their learning groups and practice the new school routines.

The BCTF and the Principal and Vice-Principal Association had been asking for a delay to the school year.

Minister Fleming said the goal of the delay is to provide school staff, teachers and administrators time to understand CDC guidelines.

The Minister also said a health and safety group is looking at possible mask rules for schools.

