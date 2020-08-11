NewsRegional

Suspicious activity at local business leads to seizure of guns and drugs

Avatar
By Scott Brooks

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Trails at Fish Creek Community Forest closed for repairs due to landslides

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St. John is advising the public that some of the...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Suspicious activity at local business leads to seizure of guns and drugs

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - Dawson Creek RCMP say, on Friday, August 7, they received a report of suspicious activity...
Read more
Local Journalism InitiativeFran Yanor Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, the Goat - 0

Socializing and workplace exposures cause under-40 COVID-19 cases to surge

Adults under 40 years-old account for most of the new COVID-19 cases and many are related to...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Dawson Creek RCMP say, on Friday, August 7, they received a report of suspicious activity from a local business.

The behaviour of the customers prompted the business to call police, providing a description of the individuals as well as the vehicle they were driving.

A short time later, the vehicle was seen leaving a known drug house in the community and police attempted to stop the vehicle.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The vehicle fled from police however, later came to a stop after making multiple attempts to evade the police. The driver and passenger were arrested without further incident.

Police recovered stolen weapons and ammunition, along with illicit drugs and $4,000 cash.

The two suspects were held in police custody for a court appearance on Tuesday, August 11. The investigation is ongoing.

Previous articleMLA Dan Davies – Weekly Column – The end of a bizarre legislative session
Next articleTrails at Fish Creek Community Forest closed for repairs due to landslides

More Articles Like This

Trails at Fish Creek Community Forest closed for repairs due to landslides

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St. John is advising the public that some of the trails within the Fish Creek...
Read more

Socializing and workplace exposures cause under-40 COVID-19 cases to surge

Local Journalism Initiative Fran Yanor Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, the Goat - 0
Adults under 40 years-old account for most of the new COVID-19 cases and many are related to private parties and workplace exposures...
Read more

City of Grande Prairie sees three more cases of COVID-19

Health Scott Brooks - 0
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - Alberta Health Services is reporting three new cases, on Monday, of COVID-19 for the City of Grande Prairie. In addition to...
Read more

Rotary Club to host 4th Annual Drive-Thru Breakfast September 10

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Rotary Club of Fort St. John has announced that it will be hosting its fourth Annual Drive-thru Breakfast...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv