Suspicious activity at local business leads to seizure of guns and drugs

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Dawson Creek RCMP say, on Friday, August 7, they received a report of suspicious activity from a local business.

The behaviour of the customers prompted the business to call police, providing a description of the individuals as well as the vehicle they were driving.

A short time later, the vehicle was seen leaving a known drug house in the community and police attempted to stop the vehicle.

The vehicle fled from police however, later came to a stop after making multiple attempts to evade the police. The driver and passenger were arrested without further incident.

Police recovered stolen weapons and ammunition, along with illicit drugs and $4,000 cash.

The two suspects were held in police custody for a court appearance on Tuesday, August 11. The investigation is ongoing.