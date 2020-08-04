Taylor Speedway wraps up season with IMCA Modified Invitational

TAYLOR, B.C. – Despite being a short season, due to restrictions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, it was a good season for drivers at the Taylor Speedway.

This past weekend, July 31 to August 2, the Taylor Speedway ended the season with the IMCA Modified Invitational.

According to a post on their Facebook page, the Speedway executive and volunteers say despite the difficulties they had during this unprecedented year, they were able to pull it off.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

Throughout the season, fans could watch the races through an online stream as a way to reduce the risk of transmitting COVID-19.

The Speedway thanks everyone for their support during this season and are looking forward to the next season with hopes of things returning to normal.

During this weekend’s Invitational, Johnny Beaumont came in first, with Dean Bell in second, Aaron Tubbs in third, and Al Scarfo placing fourth.

Here are the results from the Invitational that took place this past weekend:

IMCA Invitational Championship:

1. Johnny Beaumont

2. Dean Bell

3. Aaron Tubbs

4. Al Scarfo

Friday, July 31

Advertisement

IMCA Modifieds:

1. Johnny Beaumont

2. John Stokes

3. Dean Bell

4. Dennis Wurst

Mini Stock Adults:

1. Richard Hildebrand

2. Jesse Wassenaar

3. Clint Mason

Bombers:

1. Matt Burdock

2. Grayson Sparks

3. Camryn Beaumont

Mini Stock Junior:

1. Delani Bulley

2. Cody Willis

3. Braxton Bigfoot

Saturday, August 1

Advertisement

IMCA Modifieds:

1. Johnny Beaumont

2. Dean Bell

3. Dennis Wurst

4. Aaron Tubbs

Bombers:

1. Justin Tackaberry

2. Matt Burdock

3. Swain Hackman

Mini Stock Adult:

1. Clint Mason

2. Jamie Legal

3. Jesse Wassenaar

Mini Stock Junior:

1. Cody Willis

2. Chase Skoreyko

3. Anthony Seguin

Sunday, August 2

Advertisement

IMCA Modifieds:

1. Johnny Beaumont

2. Aaron Tubbs

3. Al Scarfo

4. Jason Westgate

Bombers:

1. Swain Hackman

2. Devon Beebe

3. Matt Burdock

Mini Stock Adult:

1. Clint Mason

2. Jamie LEgal

3. Richard Hildebrand

Mini Stock Junior:

1. Braxton Bigfoot

2. Cody Willis

3. Eddie Scarfo