Canadian PressEnergy News

Texas suitor urges Calfrac shareholders to reject management restructuring plan

Canadian Press
By Canadian Press
Last updated:
texas-suitor-urges-calfrac-shareholders-to-reject-management-restructuring-plan

Must Read

Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Horizon North Logistics co-CEO Rod Graham stepping down from company

TORONTO — Horizon North Logistics Inc. says that Rod Graham is stepping down as co-chief executive and president of...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

City and County of Grande Prairie see more COVID-19 cases

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - Alberta Health Services has reported additional cases of COVID-19, on Monday, August 17, for both...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

It Is Time Canada event organizer says it was an incredible event

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A self-described Evangelist and Farmer that hosted the It Is Time Canada...
Read more
Canadian Press
Canadian Press

CALGARY — A Texas suitor for Calgary-based Calfrac Well Services Ltd. is urging shareholders to reject a management recapitalization proposal favoured by its senior debtholders.

Wilks Brothers LLC says Calfrac’s announcement on Monday that it will recommend stakeholders vote in favour of management’s debt-for-shares proposal is “deeply troubling” as it promotes the interests of “self-selected” insiders and unsecured noteholders.

It says that if shareholders reject the management alternative when the matter is put to a vote on Sept. 17, the Wilks proposal — which it argues offers better recoveries for stakeholders and a stronger capital structure for Calfrac — will remain on the table.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Calfrac said Monday a special committee of its directors found the Texas bid lacks enough support to be successful, noting the original plan has the support of 78 per cent of holders of senior unsecured notes. It warned rejection could mean no recovery for shareholders.

Wilks Brothers has vowed to vote its block of just under 20 per cent of Calfrac’s common shares against the plan, while Calfrac says at least 23 per cent of its shares held by insiders are to be voted in support of it.

The reorganization under the Canada Business Corporations Act must be supported by two-thirds of Calfrac’s debtholders and shareholders to proceed.

In an earlier statement, Calfrac said Wilks Brothers, which owns U.S. competitor ProFrac Services Ltd., made two offers to buy Calfrac’s U.S. business in June. Both were refused.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 18, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:CFW)

The Canadian Press

Advertisement

Previous articleHorizon North Logistics co-CEO Rod Graham stepping down from company

More Articles Like This

Horizon North Logistics co-CEO Rod Graham stepping down from company

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
TORONTO — Horizon North Logistics Inc. says that Rod Graham is stepping down as co-chief executive and president of modular solutions. The company says John...
Read more

Two Northeast First Nations communities to receive funds for clean energy projects

Energy News Laura Briggs - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - The Fort Nelson First Nation and the Saulteau First Nation will each be receiving $500,000 in funding for clean...
Read more

Calfrac Well Services rejects recapitalization offer from Wilks Brothers

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — Calfrac Well Services Ltd. says a Texas company's proposed restructuring plan doesn't have sufficient support from unsecured noteholders and so it will continue...
Read more

Suncor shares slip after fire interrupts Fort McMurray oilsands mining output

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — Shares in Suncor Energy Inc. fell Monday after it reported it will be early September before bitumen production resumes at its base oilsands...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

Win with Backcountry

Win with Lux Apparel

Win with Armour Lubricants

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©