Three new cases of COVID-19 identified in Northern Health Region

By Scott Brooks
Last updated:
Deputy Provincial Health Officer Dr. Réka Gustafson.

Scott Brooks

VICTORIA, B.C. – The total number of COVID-19 cases in the Northern Health Region is now up to 120, as released on Tuesday.

Most of the cases in Northern Health, particularly in the Northeast, have been linked to the ‘It is Time Canada’ event in Deadwood, Alberta.

On Monday, Deputy Provincial Health Officer Dr. Réka Gustafson said if you attended that event, you should isolate and monitor for symptoms.

83 new cases were confirmed across B.C., bringing the total to 4,677.

According to Gustafson, there are 775 active cases in the province and 3,704 have since recovered.

As for cases in hospital, there are six, with three of those in ICU.

The Province’s death count remains at 198.

Health officials say hundreds of people are now self-isolating, and that anyone who has been advised to self-isolate must do so for 14 days until considered recovered.

