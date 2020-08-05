Total cases of COVID-19 remains at 91 in Northern Health Region, 47 new cases across BC

VICTORIA, B.C. – The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 within the Northern Health Region remains at 91, as released by Health Officials on Wednesday.

As for across the province, 47 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed, bringing British Columbia’s total to 3,834.

According to the Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, there are 351 active cases of COVID-19 in the province and 3,288 have since recovered.

There are currently nine in hospital across B.C., with six of those in ICU.

The Province’s death count still sits at 195.

Health Officials say the pandemic can be an anxious and stressful time and that mental health support is available to anyone who needs it through bouncebackbc.ca.

Additionally, anyone experiencing family or intimate-partner violence can get support 24/7 through VictimLinkBC by calling 1-800-563-0808.