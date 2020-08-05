HealthNewsRegional

Total cases of COVID-19 remains at 91 in Northern Health Region, 47 new cases across BC

Avatar
By Scott Brooks
watch:-bc’s-daily-coronavirus-update-with-dr.-bonnie-henry,-march-21
Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry

Must Read

HealthScott Brooks - 0

Total cases of COVID-19 remains at 91 in Northern Health Region, 47 new cases across BC

VICTORIA, B.C. – The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 within the Northern Health Region remains at 91,...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Fort St John RCMP search for missing teenager

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Fort St. John RCMP are requesting the public's assistance in locating 17-year-old Morgan Armstrong. According...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

No changes reported for COVID-19 count in Grande Prairie as of Wednesday

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - Alberta Health Services has reported no changes for the COVID-19 count in the City or...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

VICTORIA, B.C. – The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 within the Northern Health Region remains at 91, as released by Health Officials on Wednesday.

As for across the province, 47 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed, bringing British Columbia’s total to 3,834.

According to the Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, there are 351 active cases of COVID-19 in the province and 3,288 have since recovered.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

There are currently nine in hospital across B.C., with six of those in ICU.

The Province’s death count still sits at 195.

Health Officials say the pandemic can be an anxious and stressful time and that mental health support is available to anyone who needs it through bouncebackbc.ca.

Additionally, anyone experiencing family or intimate-partner violence can get support 24/7 through VictimLinkBC by calling 1-800-563-0808.

Previous articleFort St John RCMP search for missing teenager

More Articles Like This

Fort St John RCMP search for missing teenager

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Fort St. John RCMP are requesting the public's assistance in locating 17-year-old Morgan Armstrong. According to RCMP, Armstrong was last...
Read more

No changes reported for COVID-19 count in Grande Prairie as of Wednesday

Health Scott Brooks - 0
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - Alberta Health Services has reported no changes for the COVID-19 count in the City or County of Grande Prairie. As of...
Read more

ConocoPhillips donates $25,000 to FSJ Hospital Foundation

Health Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - ConocoPhillips has recently made an unexpected donation to the Fort St. John Hospital Foundation. According to the Hospital Foundation, ConocoPhillips...
Read more

Prophet River First Nation, BC Hydro, BC reach agreements, settle litigation

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. -  Two agreements have been reached with the B.C. Government, B.C. Hydro and Prophet River First Nation. According to the Government,...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv