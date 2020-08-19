Total number of COVID-19 cases in Northern Health Region remains at 120

VICTORIA, B.C. – The total number of COVID-19 cases in the Northern Health Region remains at 120, as released on Wednesday.

17 cases in Northern Health, particularly in the Northeast, have been linked to the ‘It is Time Canada’ event in Deadwood, Alberta.

The event had also led to 15 lab-confirmed cases in Alberta, over 30 on both sides of the provincial border.

According to Deputy Provincial Health Officer Dr. Réka Gustafson, 68 new cases were confirmed across B.C., bringing the total to 4,745.

Gustafson says there are 798 active cases in the province and 3,749 have since recovered.

As for cases in hospital, there are 10, with four of those in ICU.

The Province’s death count remains at 198.

Health officials say anyone with symptoms can be tested, but it is important to remember the test is recommended only if you have symptoms.

The Province currently has the ability to complete approximately 8,000 tests daily.