Tourmaline Oil works with FSJ Hospital Foundation to get face masks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – In March, when the COVID-19 pandemic was in the beginning stages, Tourmaline Oil reached out to the Fort St. John Hospital Foundation to help in response to Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) needs for the hospital, as well as Peace Villa.

With specific PPE used by front-line medical staff in high demand and supplies challenging to get ahold of, Chris Whiteford, whose in charge of Tourmaline’s special projects here in Northeast B.C. says, “Tourmaline could have the greatest impact on ensuring medical masks continued to be available to front line workers, by directing its donation to help purchase approved ASTM-1 facemasks for use by visitors at the Peace Villa Long-Term Care Facility.”

Face masks from Brogan Safety Supplies source: Niki Hedges

With some patient visitor restrictions having eased up, Peace Villa residents are now able to see one designated visitor at a time.

With the help of Brogan Safety Supplies sourcing the face masks for visitors, it saves the medical masks that are in high demand. Plus, being able to offer the donated masks to visitors helps to support Peace Villa residents to see their loved ones for the first time in months.