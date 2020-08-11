News

Trails at Fish Creek Community Forest closed for repairs due to landslides

By Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John is advising the public that some of the trails within the Fish Creek Community Forest are closed for repairs.

According to City Staff, due to land sliding in the Fish Creek Community Forest, some trails are closed for repairs.

One trail that is closed for repairs is the Silviculture Trail.

Another area that is closed, due to sinkholes, is the College Creek bed, located along the Multi-Purpose Trail close to the trailhead.

It is also reported that a section of the Multi-Purpose Trail has experienced washouts.

Hikers looking to use the remaining trials that are open are expected to use caution and avoid the areas that are under repair.

Further trail condition updates can be found on the City’s Facebook page.

