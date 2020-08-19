Trudeau trying to save his ship from sinking amid WE Charity Scandal, says Zimmer

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made the decision, on Tuesday, to prorogue Parliament until September 23.

The Prime Minister’s decision to prorogue Parliament, until late September, was based on the controversy surrounding the WE Charity student volunteer grant and the stepping down of Finance Minister Bill Morneau.

According to M.P. Bob Zimmer, Trudeau made this decision as an attempt to reset and save his Liberal Government’s “ship” from sinking.

A prorogation of Parliament suspends all parliamentary activity and clears the way for a new session of Parliament and a relaunch of an agenda that can only begin with a new speech from the throne.

Due to the Liberal’s WE scandal, Zimmer feels that his Conservative party is in a good position of winning back seats if an election is called in the fall.