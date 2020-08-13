HealthNewsRegional

Two more cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Northern Health Region, total now up to 106

By Scott Brooks
Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry Photograph By GOVERNMENT OF BC

BC COS continues to monitor bear sighting at Toboggan Hill Park

Deadline looms for temporary layoff extensions, businesses need to apply by August 25

Scott Brooks

VICTORIA, B.C. – 78 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed across the province, bringing the total to 4,274, as announced by Health Officials on Thursday.

The number of cases in the Northern Health Region is now up to 106.

According to the Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, there are 578 active cases in the province and 3,500 have since recovered.

Currently, there are 1,878 people in self-isolation.

As for cases in hospital across B.C., there are nine, with four of those in ICU.

The Province’s death count remains at 196.

When it comes to COVID-19 testing, Henry says most are done in less than a day, with an average of 22.2 hours, but with some areas experiencing longer wait times.

The B.C. CDC reports that there have been 11,525 tests this past week, with a total of over 293,000 British Columbians having been tested.

