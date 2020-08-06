HealthNewsRegional

Two more COVID-19 cases confirmed in Northern Health Region, total now up to 93

By Scott Brooks
B.C.'s top medical health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry (right) with Health Minister Adrian Dix. B.C. government photo

Scott Brooks

VICTORIA, B.C. – The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases within the Northern Health Region is now at 93, up from 91, as announced by Health Officials on Thursday.

47 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed across the province, bringing the total to 3,881.

According to the Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, there are 371 active cases in the province and 3,315 have since recovered.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

There are currently 11 in hospital across B.C., with five of those in ICU.

The Province’s death count still sits at 195.

While the number of new cases is low, Henry says this is because of the on-going work that is being done.

“The transmission that we have seen across B.C. is low and that’s because of all of the measures we have taken, collectively.”

If you develop symptoms of COVID-19, you are urged to call 8-1-1 immediately for testing.

