Two new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Grande Prairie

By Scott Brooks
Scott Brooks

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Alberta health Services is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 in the City of Grande Prairie.

As of Friday, August 7, there are now 11 active cases within the City, with 29 recoveries.

In the County of Grande Prairie, numbers remain stable with three active cases and 20 recovered.

Within the rest of the AHS North Zone, there are now 111 active cases, nine of whom in hospital, with three of those in ICU.

Across Alberta, 134 new cases were confirmed, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 11,430.

A total of 208 Albertans have since passed away, while 10,097 have since recovered from the virus.

A total of 8,553 tests were completed from Thursday to Friday.

